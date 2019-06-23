Hina Khan Has NOT Returned To Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Here’s How The Makers TRICKED Viewers!

Hina Khan Hasn’t Returned To Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

Fan's Question: Hey hina...are you coming back as komolika in kzk . Ask hina

Hina's Answer: As of now I am too occupied with my commitments and seems a little difficult.. don't hv time till nov...

How Makers Tricked About Hina’s Re-entry!

Hina revealed to fans that the makers used her old shots, but the actress had given her voice!

Fan's Question: Say about #ParthSamthaan I like Ur & Parth bond &their friendship 😍 😍 😍 #AskHina

Hina's Answer: Hehhehe he was first one to send me the small glimpse of the scene you guys saw in the precap yesterday.. although I haven't shot it.. so old shots hv been used but ya gave my voice to the scene.. I am gonna meet them soon.. and I really miss them...

Hina Loved Karan Singh Grover As Mr Bajaj

Fan's Question: #AskHina did u like karan as Mr. Bajaj

Hina's Answer: Honestly haven't seen the show but I did watch him perform in bits n pieces on insta and I loved him as Bajaj.. he's a good actor and he will kill it, m sure.. plz do watch kasauti and give him the same amount of love infact more thn you showered on me as komo

Komolika Or Akshara?

Fan's Question: Your thoughts about Ekta kapoor? #AskHina

Hina's Answer: She's a lady boss..

Fan's Question: Your's Favourite, Akshara Or Komolika #AskHina

Hina's Answer: Akshara forever

Fan's Question: #AskHina Your favorite co actor from Kasauti?

Hina's Answer: Very difficult question .. actually all

Will Hina Participate in Nach Baliye 9?

Fan's Question: Are you coming in nach baleiye 9..#askhina

Hina's Answer: No

Fan's Question: Hina di big boss me doobara jana chahogi?? 😋 😋 #AskHina

Hina's Answer: As a guest, yes why not.. BB gave me a lot more than expected.. Gratitude.