Hina Khan Has NOT Returned To Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2; Here’s How The Makers TRICKED Viewers!
Hina Khan has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason! Recently, there were reports that Hina has re-entered Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. As per the precap, it was predicted that Komolika (played by Hina) will be joining hands with Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover) to stop Anurag and Prerna's wedding. Well, indeed Komolika took Mr Bajaj's help to ruin Anurag, but she wasn't back on the show! Recently, the actress was seen having a chat session with her fans in which she clarified to them that she has NOT returned to the show as she is extremely busy for a few months!
Read on to know how the makers tricked viewers with Hina's re-entry!
Hina Khan Hasn’t Returned To Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?
Fan's Question: Hey hina...are you coming back as komolika in kzk . Ask hina
Hina's Answer: As of now I am too occupied with my commitments and seems a little difficult.. don't hv time till nov...
How Makers Tricked About Hina’s Re-entry!
Hina revealed to fans that the makers used her old shots, but the actress had given her voice!
Fan's Question: Say about #ParthSamthaan I like Ur & Parth bond &their friendship 😍 😍 😍 #AskHina
Hina's Answer: Hehhehe he was first one to send me the small glimpse of the scene you guys saw in the precap yesterday.. although I haven't shot it.. so old shots hv been used but ya gave my voice to the scene.. I am gonna meet them soon.. and I really miss them...
Hina Loved Karan Singh Grover As Mr Bajaj
Fan's Question: #AskHina did u like karan as Mr. Bajaj
Hina's Answer: Honestly haven't seen the show but I did watch him perform in bits n pieces on insta and I loved him as Bajaj.. he's a good actor and he will kill it, m sure.. plz do watch kasauti and give him the same amount of love infact more thn you showered on me as komo
Komolika Or Akshara?
Fan's Question: Your thoughts about Ekta kapoor? #AskHina
Hina's Answer: She's a lady boss..
Fan's Question: Your's Favourite, Akshara Or Komolika #AskHina
Hina's Answer: Akshara forever
Fan's Question: #AskHina Your favorite co actor from Kasauti?
Hina's Answer: Very difficult question .. actually all
Will Hina Participate in Nach Baliye 9?
Fan's Question: Are you coming in nach baleiye 9..#askhina
Hina's Answer: No
Fan's Question: Hina di big boss me doobara jana chahogi?? 😋 😋 #AskHina
Hina's Answer: As a guest, yes why not.. BB gave me a lot more than expected.. Gratitude.
