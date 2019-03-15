Hina Khan On Rumours Of Cold War With Erica Fernandes: We Talk A Lot, But Won’t Say We Are Friends!

Hina Calls Rumours Of Cold War With Erica Stupid!

Hina called these rumours stupid! She was quoted by BT as saying, "I have been inundated with calls regarding my alleged issues with Erica, but I chose to not respond, as I find these rumours stupid."

‘I Can’t Impose Myself On Someone’

The actress told the leading daily, "It's only been a few months since I have started shooting for this show, and every relationship grows organically. I can't impose myself on someone nor can the other person do it."

‘Erica Is A Very Sweet Girl’

She added, "Erica is a very sweet girl. In fact, everyone in the team is nice. Sometimes, you connect with people instantly, or you take time. There are also times when two people, who are good individually, fail to gel with each other. Shaadiyaan toot jaati hain."

Hina Adds…

"In Erica and my case, we have known each other for just two-three months. The other actors share a great rapport with each other, because they have been shooting together since six months. They have a lot of memories; I can understand that."

‘Erica And I Talk A Lot, But I Would Not Say That We Are Friends’

Hina concluded by saying, "Erica and I talk a lot, but I would not say that we are friends. May be, with time we would become friends, but I don't see that happening because I am taking a break from the show in the next month-and-a-half."