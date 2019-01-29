English
    Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Karanvir, Ankita Lokhande & Others At Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar Launch

    Karanvir Bohra KISSES Hina Khan at Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2019 launch | FilmiBeat

    Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani launched his annual (20th edition) calendar yesterday (January 28, 2019). It was a starry event as who's who from Bollywood industry graced the event. Rekha, Kartik Aryan, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan were a few Bollywood celebrities who graced the event. Apart from Bollywood celebrities, the event was graced by popular television actors. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Hina Khan, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Priyank Sharma, Karanvir Bohra with his wife Teejay Sidhu were a few who attended the calendar launch.

    Check out a few pictures from star-studded event!

    Hina Khan At Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar Launch

    Hina Khan made heads turn with her hot avatar at Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch. The actress looked sexy in a pink-coloured outfit. The actress shared a picture snapped with Dabboo Ratnani and congratulated him.

    KVB & Hina's Funny & Cute Picture Goes Viral!

    Hina posed for the shutterbugs with her BFF Priyank Sharma. Bigg Boss 12 contestant Karanvir Bohra shared a cute moment with Hina. The pictures are going viral on social media.

    Priyank & Hina

    Priyank Sharma shared a few pictures from the launch and captioned it as, "Congratulations sir @dabbooratnani and mam @manishadratnani for the 20th anniversary of your calender ! More power and lots of love to you guys 🤗❤️ and thanks for being my best partner in every crime @realhinakhan ! LIKE ALWAYS ❤️🤗." - (sic)

    Karanvir & Teejay

    Karanvir Bohra was accompanied by his wife Teejay Sidhu at the launch party. While Karan looked dapper in black-white suit and funky red shades, Teejay looked stunning in a leopard print dress.

    Karan Tacker

    Karan Tacker shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "And Boom..!💣 Got it all going on for the calendar launch of Dabbo Ratnani last evening!" The actor wore a mustard yellow jacket with a black tee and denims.

    Karishma Tanna

    Qayamat Ki Raat actress Karishma Tanna looked stunning in a black attire with shimery black-silver shrug. Sharing a few pictures from the launch, Karishma wrote, "Congratulations @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani for the calendar launch. 💕 #dabbooratnanicalendar."

    Ankita Lokhande

    Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande, who is basking in the success of her new movie, Manikarnika, too graced the launch party. The actress looked stunning in a silver glittery dress with her hair slicked back. She was seen posing with Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.

    Aamir & Sanjeeda

    Television's adorable couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh too, graced the calender launch. Sanjeeda looked beautiful in white coloured flower print dress, while Aamir wore a black jacket with grey-coloured t-shirt and denims.

    (Images Source: Instagram)

