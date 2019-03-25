English
    BT Fashion Week: Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, Srishty Rode & Others Rock The Ramp!

    The most-awaited fashion week, Bombay Times Fashion Week was held in Mumbai. The fashion extravaganza, which lasted for three days, saw television's popular actors walking the ramp. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants - Mandana Karimi, Srishty Rode, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Khatron Ke Khiladi's Ridhima Pandit, Ragini MMS actress Karishma Sharma, Kitani Mohabbat Hai's Kritika Kamra and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi rocked the ramp. While Madana and Srishty looked angelic in bridal wear, Divyanka stunned everyone with her never-seen-before avatar.

    Take a look at the pictures!

    Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant walked the ramp with Priyank Sharma. She shared a few pictures on Instagram and captioned it, "Everyday is a fashion show and the world is your runway, so keeping my heels, head and standards high!! ShowStopper for @sonalijain_fashion at the @timesfashionweek #BombayTimesFashionWeek2019 @salehayohann @priyanksharmaaa 📸 by @tejpal_nagi." - (sic)

    Srishty Rode

    Srishty Rode too shared a few pictures and wrote, "Always wanted to dress up like this, this was so special wearing this magical white gown 😬💃🏻 @kiaanofficial #bombaytimesfashionweek." - (sic)

    Kritika Kamra

    Kritika Kamra looked stunning in a red-blue gown. The actress shared a few pictures on social media and wrote, "Show-stopping Sunday for @meraki_byrashin @timesfashionweek. Thank you @salehayohann . This was fun! 🐙" - (sic)

    Mandana Karimi

    Mandana Karimi looked stunning as she walked the ramp in bridal wear and in an orange-coloured outfit. The actress shared a few pictures from the event. She wrote, "@bar endrakumarahmed Thank you for fabulous and fun show last night 🧡 This picture says it all 😄🤪 #masti #besilly #music." - (sic)

    Karishma Sharma

    Karishma Sharma shared a few pictures and wrote, "It was a great experience collaborating with @traworldluggage and @narendrakumarahmed The show was full of life, We need more shows like this. 🔥🔥" - (sic)

    Divyanka Tripathi

    Divyanka Tripathi was seen in never-seen-before avatar. The actress donned vibrant coloured outfit and looked sizzling hot as she walked the ramp for a designer.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 18:41 [IST]
