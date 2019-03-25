BT Fashion Week: Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, Srishty Rode & Others Rock The Ramp!

Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant walked the ramp with Priyank Sharma. She shared a few pictures on Instagram and captioned it, "Everyday is a fashion show and the world is your runway, so keeping my heels, head and standards high!! ShowStopper for @sonalijain_fashion at the @timesfashionweek #BombayTimesFashionWeek2019 @salehayohann @priyanksharmaaa 📸 by @tejpal_nagi." - (sic)

Srishty Rode

Srishty Rode too shared a few pictures and wrote, "Always wanted to dress up like this, this was so special wearing this magical white gown 😬💃🏻 @kiaanofficial #bombaytimesfashionweek." - (sic)

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra looked stunning in a red-blue gown. The actress shared a few pictures on social media and wrote, "Show-stopping Sunday for @meraki_byrashin @timesfashionweek. Thank you @salehayohann . This was fun! 🐙" - (sic)

Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi looked stunning as she walked the ramp in bridal wear and in an orange-coloured outfit. The actress shared a few pictures from the event. She wrote, "@bar endrakumarahmed Thank you for fabulous and fun show last night 🧡 This picture says it all 😄🤪 #masti #besilly #music." - (sic)

Karishma Sharma

Karishma Sharma shared a few pictures and wrote, "It was a great experience collaborating with @traworldluggage and @narendrakumarahmed The show was full of life, We need more shows like this. 🔥🔥" - (sic)

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi was seen in never-seen-before avatar. The actress donned vibrant coloured outfit and looked sizzling hot as she walked the ramp for a designer.