While Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma Have Fun On Kitchen Champion; Luv Tyagi Unfollows Them!

Priyank & His Mom On Kitchen Champion

Priyank shared a few pictures snapped with his mother and wrote, "Once upon a time she came inside big boss house to rejuvenate her son on the same channel and then THIS happened yesterday after one year . HAPPY WOMEN's DAY maa ! Thank you @colorstv 🙏🏻🙏🏻😇 #biggeststrength #womenpower #kitchenchampion." - (sic)

Hina & Rocky On Kitchen Champion

Rocky shared a few pictures and captioned it, "Had an awesome time at Kitchen Champion @colorstv With my ❤️ @realhinakhan . Also was lovely meeting Aunty and @priyanksharmaaa. @arjunbijlani u were warm and a pro, thanks for making a common man comfortable!" - (sic)

Hina & Priyank Recreate KKHH Song

Colors shared a few videos from the episode. In one of the videos, Priyank and Hina are seen recreating Shahrukh Khan-Kajol's ‘Yeh ladka hai deewana' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Priyank’s Mom Warns Him; Hina & Rocky Troll Each Other

While in one of the videos, Priyank's mother is seen warning him against bringing any girl to the house; in another video, Hina is seen trolling Rocky over Kashmiri and Bengali dishes' names.

We Hope To See Luv, Hina & Priyank Together Soon!

How we wish Luv too, was on the show - it would have been complete! We wonder what might have happened between the trio that led Luv to unfollow his friends. We just hope everything gets okay between the trio, soon!