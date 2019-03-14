English
    While Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma Have Fun On Kitchen Champion; Luv Tyagi Unfollows Them!

    Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi's friendship is known to all. The trio bonded really well in the Bigg Boss house, and they were even tried to meet each other even after the show got over. But looks like their friendship has hit a roadblock, as Luv Tyagi has unfollowed both Hina and Priyank on Instagram! The reason for the same is not known as none of them have commented regarding the same. Meanwhile, Hina and Priyank are seen having a gala time on Colors' Kitchen Champion that is hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

    Hina and Priyank recently shot the episodes and they had even shared pictures on their social media accounts. Hina is accompanied by Rocky, while Priyank is seen with his mother on the show.

    Priyank & His Mom On Kitchen Champion

    Priyank shared a few pictures snapped with his mother and wrote, "Once upon a time she came inside big boss house to rejuvenate her son on the same channel and then THIS happened yesterday after one year . HAPPY WOMEN's DAY maa ! Thank you @colorstv 🙏🏻🙏🏻😇 #biggeststrength #womenpower #kitchenchampion." - (sic)

    Hina & Rocky On Kitchen Champion

    Rocky shared a few pictures and captioned it, "Had an awesome time at Kitchen Champion @colorstv With my ❤️ @realhinakhan . Also was lovely meeting Aunty and @priyanksharmaaa. @arjunbijlani u were warm and a pro, thanks for making a common man comfortable!" - (sic)

    Hina & Priyank Recreate KKHH Song

    Colors shared a few videos from the episode. In one of the videos, Priyank and Hina are seen recreating Shahrukh Khan-Kajol's ‘Yeh ladka hai deewana' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

    Priyank’s Mom Warns Him; Hina & Rocky Troll Each Other

    While in one of the videos, Priyank's mother is seen warning him against bringing any girl to the house; in another video, Hina is seen trolling Rocky over Kashmiri and Bengali dishes' names.

    We Hope To See Luv, Hina & Priyank Together Soon!

    How we wish Luv too, was on the show - it would have been complete! We wonder what might have happened between the trio that led Luv to unfollow his friends. We just hope everything gets okay between the trio, soon!

    The battle between @realhinakhan and @priyanksharmaaa is on! Watch them tomorrow on #KitchenChampion at 1:30 PM. @rockyj1 @arjunbijlani

    @priyanksharmaaa ki mummy ko hai uski love life se hai kayeen saari complaints. Aur dekhna na bhoolein #KitchenChampion kal dopahar 1:30 baje. @realhinakhan @rockyj1

    Who will win this test of love? Watch #KitchenChampion tomorrow at 1:30 PM to know. @priyanksharmaaa @realhinakhan @rockyj1

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
