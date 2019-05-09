Hina & Priyank Share Romantic Pics From New Music Album; The Couple Shot in 50 Degrees!

Hina & Priyank Share Pictures

Both Hina and Priyank share pictures from the music album and gave their fan a glimpse! According to the director, this is not a music video but a 5-minute musical film comprising of everything from romance and drama to suspense and emotions.

Priyank Is Excited About The Song

Hina and Priyank shared pictures of them wearing Raanjhana caps. Also, Priyank shared the snapshot of an article and wrote a lengthy post. He wrote, "I don't expect anything when I do a project ! Every project for me is a learning to get better in the next . I am not the best , honestly I don't want to be the best because that takes away the beauty of me LEARNING something new every time i come up with a project."

Priyank Thanks Fans

"YOU GUYS HAVE BEEN ANGELS FOR ME in true form . The kind of support I get from you guys means so much to me , so much . I have been lucky I guess and I don't know if I deserve all this or no but THANK YOU for making a middle class boy who never in this world thought that can even face the camera or will get a chance to face the camera . I promise I won't be disappointing you guys when it comes to entertaining you all 🙏🏻"

‘I Hope To Entertain You Guys Till My Last Last Breathe’

"ITS ALWAYS JUST THE BEGINNING FOR ME 😇 small or big doesn't matter ! I hope to entertain you guys till my last last breathe ! P.s : let's do this one my bestest friend @realhinakhan , TIME TO ROMANCE THE FUCK OUT OF YOU 😍😉🔥 @rockyj1 I know you love me RO 🤗 P.s 2 : I would have told you guys to ignore my ‘FUCKS' but you know what DONT because I am fucking emotional right now . LOVE YOU ALL ❤️❤️ - PRIYANK SHARMA #raanjhana #arijitsingh."

Hina Reveals The Other Side Of The Beautiful Shot

On the other hand, Hina revealed the other side of the beautiful shot. She revealed that they shot in 50 degrees Celsius and it was one of the toughest shots. She wrote, "It was one of the toughest shots for us, Shooting in almost 50 degree, top, scorching heat, storm fans making it worst cause the entire was going in our eyes, mouth and everywhere."

‘Nothing Comes Easy’

"Our makeup was melting, and the hit sand touching our feet cause we were running around and dancing almost burned them..skin peel. So to sum it up nothing comes easy, we have really really worked hard and everyone else does..but I wanted to give you the other side of the story.. I know it looks breathtaking but at the same time it left us breathless while running in the hot sand."