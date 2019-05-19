Hina Khan Proved Time Changes: From Being Tantrum Queen, Trolled For Bigg Boss Stint To Cannes Debut

Hina Was Called Tantrum Queen

Hina Khan was called tantrum queen when she quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was said that Hina has attitude problem. It was said that the actress she took a deliberate time-off from shoot and hardly stayed for long hours on the set. She was insecure as younger generation actors in the show have made a mark for themselves and got the tracks approved from her. When she quit the show, it was also said that all wasn't well between Hina and producer Rajan Shahi. But the actress denied the report.

People Had Said She Will Regret Doing Bigg Boss

Hina Khan's Bigg Boss stint was considered as not so good! People, even a few celebrities felt that she will regret doing Bigg Boss. She was portrayed as arrogant, while the winner Shilpa Shinde was shown innocent.

Hina Grabbed Headlines For Wrong Reasons!

Hina was known for her style statement in the Bigg Boss house. But a designer took to her Twitter and accused Hina Khan of borrowing clothes for her stay inside the house. The actress was even trolled for getting emotional on the show.

Shilpa Shinde Supporters Turned Hina’s Supporters!

But, post her Bigg Boss, many felt they were wrong! Although Hina did blunders on the show, she isn't that bad! Many of them felt they misunderstood the actress. Even a few Shilpa Shinde fans repented for not supporting Hina!

The Actress Was Mercilessly Trolled

The actress was mercilessly trolled for wearing a bikini despite being Muslim and for posting gym photos. Whatever she did on social media became a topic for getting trolled, but the actress never bothered! In fact, she even said that she ignores the trolls!

Hina Proved Time Changes!

Post her Bigg Boss stint, the actress got extremely busy with many events. She won many awards for her style! The actress bagged Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in which she played Komolika. Fans loved her in negative avatar. Well, by not bothering about trolls or haters, she just moved on! The same haters turned her fans. Now, most of the people who trolled her, are seen praising her.

Hina’s Stunning Cannes Debut

Hina made a stunning Cannes debut. Not just fans even the celebrities are seen praising her. She also got support from television actors when a journalist made a cheap comment on her Cannes appearance. Soon, the actress will be seen making her debut in Bollywood as well. In fact, she is at Cannes Film Festival for her debut film Lines premiere. The actress is unstoppable for sure! The actress has achieved a lot and a lot more to go!