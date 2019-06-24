Hina Khan Reveals How She Bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Says She Wanted To Become A Journalist!
Hina Khan, who started off her career with Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has come a long way. The actress played the role of ideal bahu Akshara on the show, which is an iconic character in the television industry. She went on to surprise fans by breaking stereotype - by doing stunt-based reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi and then controversial reality show Bigg Boss. After her Bigg Boss stint, there is no look back! The actress has hands full of project. She was also seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika. But due to work commitments, she had to take a break!
We bring you a throwback interview to Adgully, in which Hina Khan revealed how she bagged the first show and more! Read on!
How She Got Selected For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?
Hina revealed that she started her career from Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai and it is her first show. She said, "I got selected from Delhi, where I was studying. One of my friends told me about the auditions for Yeh Rishta. The makers auditioned before in Chandigarh and other cities, then they came to Delhi and I just gave the audition. Actually, I wanted to become a journalist but all of sudden I gave audition for acting."
Hina Never Faced Camera Before!
She says, "I have never learnt acting before and never faced camera before. I got selected and came here. Then Rajan Shah sir told me to come over. I gave a couple of look tests. The channel liked me and then I got selected for yeh rishta."
About Her Character Akshara
About her character Akshara, Hina had said, "When I started as Akshara, she was an unmarried girl who was very scared, nervous, family oriented and doesn't go out alone. She's loved and pampered by everyone in the family. She is born after three generation."
Hina Says…
"Her journey was about how she faces all the problems - she doesn't want to get married or wants to leave the house. Finally, a guy comes to see her! It is a story about marriage after love which happens in her life. She meets a guy and likes him and then she gets married."
‘I Have Really Lived This Character’
She adds, "To be very honest, the way Akshara has felt exactly the same thing I felt in her real life. I have really lived this character. Whatever happens with girl ones she gets married, I have actually faced all that because I am not close with in-laws, I don't want to be with them or face them (when I was new), I want to go to my myka. Whenever my (onscreen) mom and dad come to meet me, I give them more preference, I want to sit with them and chat with them which is what actually happens in real life."
Most Read: Bepannaah Fans Demand Jennifer Winget & Harshad Chopda's Return; Trend #FansWantJenShad!