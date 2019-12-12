Hina Khan & Surbhi Chandna Among Sexiest Asian Women (2019); Drashti Voted Sexiest Of Decade

Hina Khan

The highest-placed TV star Hina Khan is ranked third in the 2019 list. From trending #KomoSwag (Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2) to walking the Cannes red carpet - this year, indeed, has been one of the best year for the actress.

Surbhi Chandna

Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani actress Surbhi Chandna has bagged the fifth place in the list of top 50 sexiest Asian women. The actress wrote, "Is this for Real AJ @asjadnazir This is the love warmth and ofcourse SEXYNESSS of the ones who have voted and got me on NUMBER 5 .. It has been a journey of transformation and lots of self learning with the guidance of my dear ones .. This is sooo special just when 2020 is just a few days away🕺🏼 50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 #sexylist2019." - (sic)

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi, who has impressed the audience with her role Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is at the seventh place. The actress has been in the news for her relationship with is co-star Mohsin Khan.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma has bagged the eighth place in the list of top 50 sexiest Asian women. She has also grabbed the ninth place in the list of sexiest Asian women of the decade.

Drashti Dhami

Silasila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Drashti Dhami has bagged the sexiest TV star of the decade title (at sixth place). The actress shared the snapshot of editor of the UK Weekly, Asjad Nazir's post and captioned it, "Thank U soooo much @asjadnazir Truly honoured." - (sic)