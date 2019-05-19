English
    Hina Khan Surprises Fans With Yet Another Stunning Look At Cannes Red Carpet!

    Two days ago, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan made her first Cannes appearance. The actress looked gorgeous in a glittery grey gown designed by Ziad Nakad. Fans and friends from the industry praised her look. Not just her look, the actress hit the headlines because of an unsavory online comment. She had said Anupama Chopra that she 'was initially upset because she's worked very hard to get to the festival. But she's decided to focus on the good things like Lines and the massive support she's got'.

    Recently, Hina launched the poster of her upcoming debut Bollywood film, Lines. The actress has been sharing the pictures on her social media and keeping her fans updated. On Day 5 of Cannes, the actress surprised fans with yet another stunning red carpet look!

    Hina Khan Surprises Fans With Yet Another Stunning Look At Cannes Red Carpet!


    (Image Source: Instagram)

    The actress looked stunning in metallic grey sleeveless gown with thigh-high slit designed by Alin Le' Kal. She was styled by celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya.

    Fans were surprised and also loved the second red carpet look of the actress. One of the fans wrote, "Jaw dropping beauty 😍," another fan wrote, "Epic stunning so hot❤️❤️"

    Even celebrities praised Hina. Her Kasautii co-actress Erica Fernandes wrote, "Loved it !!!! 😍😘," Shiny Doshi wrote, "Drop dead gorgeous 🤗😘"

    Did you like Hina's second red carpet look? Hit the comment box to share your views.

