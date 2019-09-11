English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Hina Khan To Play Visually Challenged Girl In Indo-Hollywood Film; Might NOT Return To Kasautii?

    By
    |

    Hina Khan has become a busy bee these days! The girl is going places for her work. It has to be recalled that the actress is working on her movie projects. She will be making her movie debut with Lines, which was showcased at the Cannes International Film Festival, this year. She has even bagged Vikram Bhatt's film, in which she will be seen playing the role of a magazine editor. As per the latest reports, the actress has bagged yet another BIG movie!

    According to a TOI report, Hina has bagged an Indo-Hollywood film, in which she will be seen playing the role of a visually challenged girl. The film is based on the book, The Country Of The Blind, by HG Wells.

    Hina On Choosing Films Like Lines & The Country of The Blind

    Hina On Choosing Films Like Lines & The Country of The Blind

    Hina told the leading daily, "Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can't wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it's important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with Lines, and now, I'm doing The Country of The Blind."

    The Actress Attended Workshop At A Blind School

    The Actress Attended Workshop At A Blind School

    To prepare for the role, the actress apparently attended a workshop at a blind school. She added that it was a great learning experience. Hina also shared a picture from the shoot and captioned it, "Meet "Gosha" My first Indo-Hollywood project, Directed by our very own and talented @rahatkazmi #CountryOfBlind." - (sic)

    Will Hina Return To Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

    Will Hina Return To Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

    It has to be recalled that Hina, who played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, exited the show due to her other work commitments. Now, there are reports of Hina being replaced on the show. When asked whether she will return to the show anytime soon, she gave a shocking reply!

    Hina Won’t Return To Kasautii Anytime Soon!

    Hina Won’t Return To Kasautii Anytime Soon!

    Hina told the leading daily, "Currently, I am busy with my movie projects and I don't think that I will be a part of the show anytime soon. But, you never know what the future has in store for you."

    Most Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gauahar Or Karishma To Replace Hina; Here's How Komolika Might Re-enter!

    More HINA KHAN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue