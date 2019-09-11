Hina Khan To Play Visually Challenged Girl In Indo-Hollywood Film; Might NOT Return To Kasautii?

Hina On Choosing Films Like Lines & The Country of The Blind

Hina told the leading daily, "Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can't wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it's important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with Lines, and now, I'm doing The Country of The Blind."

The Actress Attended Workshop At A Blind School

To prepare for the role, the actress apparently attended a workshop at a blind school. She added that it was a great learning experience. Hina also shared a picture from the shoot and captioned it, "Meet "Gosha" My first Indo-Hollywood project, Directed by our very own and talented @rahatkazmi #CountryOfBlind." - (sic)

Will Hina Return To Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

It has to be recalled that Hina, who played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, exited the show due to her other work commitments. Now, there are reports of Hina being replaced on the show. When asked whether she will return to the show anytime soon, she gave a shocking reply!

Hina Won’t Return To Kasautii Anytime Soon!

Hina told the leading daily, "Currently, I am busy with my movie projects and I don't think that I will be a part of the show anytime soon. But, you never know what the future has in store for you."