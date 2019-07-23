English
    Hina Khan-Vikas Gupta's Cold War Continues! Hina Tells Fans She Hasn't Unfollowed Vikas!

    Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta were not only seen bonding well in the Bigg Boss 11 house, but also outside the house! Even their fans loved them together. But their friendship was short-lived. The duo are not friends anymore, courtesy Priyank Sharma! It has to be recalled that a few months ago Vikas and Priyank had a big fight in a hotel, post which Hina, who is good friends with Priyank had expressed her opinion in Priyank's favour, which apparently irked Vikas. Later, he had apparently unfollowed Hina and Priyank from all his social platforms.

    Recently, a fan noted that Hina too had unfollowed Vikas on social media. The fan thanked Hina and asked her to unfollow Vikas on Instagram as well.

    Hina's fan wrote, "Thank you @eyehinakhan mam aap @lostboy54 Gupti Ko Twitter pe unfollow kar diya." To which Hina responded to fan's tweet and clarified that she hasn't unfollowed anyone. She wrote, "I haven't unfollowed anyone.. I don't do all this.. cheers..." - (sic)

    The fan further wrote, "I have deleted my tweet after you deleted yours @eyehinakhan ..I know you don't appreaciate all this name calling n all and u probably didn't read my whole tweet and quoted.. it's nice of u to delete that but plz unfollow @lostboy54 coz he unfollowed you everywhere." - (sic)

    Hina too, responded to the fan's tweet, "Appreciate it 🤗 A big hug." - (sic). Well, looks like Hina and her fan's conversation about Vikas did not go well with him! He asked Hina to STOP dragging fans into all these!

    Vikas wrote, "No I don't accept your Apologies. Showing something else to your fans and on social media & स्टॉप This follow Unfollow game. Please stop it and stop dragging Fans in all this. I am what my #Lostsouls can see on or off social media. Imperfect, Emotional & Honest." - (sic)

    Well, looks like the cold war between the duo is not over yet! We wonder, what had gone wrong between them. We just hope they solve their issues and become friends again. What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.

