Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2:Hina Khan Will Not Be Seen On The Show Post March; Is She Quitting The Show?

    Hina Khan is one of the most talented and successful actresses in the television industry. The actress became a household name with her role of Akshara on the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She shocked the viewers by participating in the reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Post her Bigg Boss stint, the actress' demand in the industry increased. She was seen in various events and was even honoured with awards for being a style icon.

    Hina then bagged Ekta Kapoor's reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which she is seen in a never-seen-before avatar (negative role), Komolika. She was also simultaneously shooting for her film which also stars veteran actress Farida Jalal. While shooting for the film, she took a break from the show.

    Fans Not Happy With Hina’s Screen Time

    It seems that Hina had already informed about her prior commitments to the production team before signing the show. She came back with a bang on the show. But her fans are not happy with Hina's screen time.

    Hina Khan Not Happy With Her Track!

    Fans feel that Hina has been provided comparatively less screen space as compared to the other characters of the show. They even posted a long tweet addressing the show's producer Ekta Kapoor in order to complain regarding the same. There are also rumours that the actress is not happy with her track!

    Hina Will Not Be Seen On The Show From March!

    Now, it is being said that the actress will not be seen on the show from March! Is the actress quitting the show? Are the rumours of her being not happy with the track true? When the actress was asked regarding the same, she told Spotboye, "It's true that I will not be seen on the show post March. But, the only reason is my prior commitment towards films."

    Is Hina Khan Quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

    When we asked whether she plans to make a comeback later, she said, "Depends I might or I might not." When the actress was asked about the speculation of her not being happy with the track, she told the entertainment portal, "The production wanted me to stay, it's me who wants to go and the reason is only films. They understood and have given me a break. You never know I might come back."

    Hina & Nakuul At An Event

    Recently, the actress appeared at an event. The event was also graced by other television actors, Nakuul Mehta, Rubina Dilaik and Shivangi Joshi. Hina and Nakuul snapped a few pictures and shared them on the social media.

    Hina & Karishma At Lakme Fashion Week

    The actress was also seen on Lakme Fashion Week along with Karishma Tanna. While Hina looked stunning in stylish white blouse and a blue high slit skirt, Karishma looked trendy in a white and dark blue skirt.

