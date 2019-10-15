Housefull 4 Cast To Grace The Kapil Sharma Show’s Diwali Special Episode (Video)

Diwali is almost near and so is the release date of Housefull 4. The actors of the upcoming film are on a promotional spree. Recently, Akshay Kumar had appeared on Maniesh Paul's new show - Movie, Masti With Maniesh Paul. Now, the Khiladi actor will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show along with his co-actors Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda.

It will be a Diwali special episode and the channel shared a video in which the Housefull 4 actors were seen announcing their appearances on Kapil's show. Sony TV shared the promo video and captioned it, "Jab comedy se comedy takraayegi toh banegi yeh diwali happening wali. Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow #Housefull4 ke caste ke saath iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje." - (sic)

Kapil Sharma's show is not only loved by the audience, but the celebrities have been bowled over as usual. It is also one of the best platforms to promote films or shows, and celebrities love to be on it. Previously, The Sky Is Pink actors, and Govinda with his family had graced the show. Post Housefull 4, Kapil and his team will be shooting with the cast of Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China.

Apparently, Kapil is planning to keep a few episodes as reserve in order to spend more time with Ginni, who is pregnant.

It has to be recalled that recently, the comedian had organised a grand baby shower for Ginni, which was graced by his TKSS co-stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and others. It is quite evident from the pictures that the actors had a gala time at the party.

