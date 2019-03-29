HT Most Stylish Awards 2019: Nia Sharma & Asha Negi Sizzle In Black; Kapil Sharma & Others Attend!

Nia Sharma

Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Nia Sharma, who claimed a spot in top 3 of the 50 Sexiest Asian Women list released by UK-based weekly, looked super hot in a black gown with a plunge neck.

Asha Negi

Asha Negi, who became popular with her role Purvi on Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, looked super hot in a black dress and pink shoes.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor, who has not only impressed television audiences but also taken over digital platform, walked the black carpet at HT Most Stylish Awards. The producer looked gorgeous in shimmery silver dress.

Kapil Sharma

The King of comedy, Kapil Sharma showed off his stylish look at the HT Most Stylish Awards night. The actor-comedian was seen wearing denims and neon sneakers.

Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker looked dapper in a black suit. The actor shared picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Black out...! In @manishmalhotra05 Shoes : @shutiqofficial. For Ht Style Awards 2019 .✨"

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan, who has impressed the viewers not only in Bollywood but also in the television industry also graced the awards ceremony. The actress looked beautiful in a black attire.