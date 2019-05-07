If SRK, Salman Or Aamir Khan Had Canada Passport, They Would Have Been Called Traitors, Asks Ajaz!
Days after Akshay Kumar's interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi grabbed headlines, the actor got into controversy over his Canadian passport. The actor was attacked on social media for holding Canadian citizenship. In response to the same, he had tweeted, "I really don't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport." He further said, "While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others." Akshay also added that he would continue to contribute to make India stronger.
Ajaz Khan On Akshay Citizenship Row
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, who is active on social media, has expressed his view regarding the same. He asked whether the Khans would be called traitors if they had Canada passport?
Ajaz Khan Tweets
Ajaz tweeted, "खुदा ना खास्ता तीनों खान में से किसी का पासपोर्ट कनाडा वगैरह का रहता, अब तक तो वह देशद्रोही करार दिया गया होता... #SundayThoughts (If any of the three Khans had Canadian or other passport, they would have been declared traitors)." Many of them liked his tweet and is getting a good response as well!
Kamaal R Khan
Not just Ajaz Khan, even Kamaal R Khan had given his view regarding the same. He had made a controversial tweet over Akshay's citizenship. He had tweeted, "Akshay Kumar is a real #Deshbhakt, who holds Canadian citizenship and praise Pakistan. And even promise to settle down in Canada after taking all his wealth from India."
Anupam Kher Supports Akshay
Recently, Akshay was supported by Bollywood actor Anupam Kher who tweeted, "Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don't need to explain to anybody.👏🇮🇳" - (sic)
