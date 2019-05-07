If SRK, Salman Or Aamir Khan Had Canada Passport, They Would Have Been Called Traitors, Asks Ajaz!

Ajaz Khan On Akshay Citizenship Row

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, who is active on social media, has expressed his view regarding the same. He asked whether the Khans would be called traitors if they had Canada passport?

Ajaz Khan Tweets

Ajaz tweeted, "खुदा ना खास्ता तीनों खान में से किसी का पासपोर्ट कनाडा वगैरह का रहता, अब तक तो वह देशद्रोही करार दिया गया होता... #SundayThoughts (If any of the three Khans had Canadian or other passport, they would have been declared traitors)." Many of them liked his tweet and is getting a good response as well!

Kamaal R Khan

Not just Ajaz Khan, even Kamaal R Khan had given his view regarding the same. He had made a controversial tweet over Akshay's citizenship. He had tweeted, "Akshay Kumar is a real #Deshbhakt, who holds Canadian citizenship and praise Pakistan. And even promise to settle down in Canada after taking all his wealth from India."

Anupam Kher Supports Akshay

Recently, Akshay was supported by Bollywood actor Anupam Kher who tweeted, "Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don't need to explain to anybody.👏🇮🇳" - (sic)