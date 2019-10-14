Indian Idol 11: Here’s How Much Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik & Vishal Are Being Paid

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan, who had earlier hosted many popular reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Rising Star and Kitchen Champion, is replacing Manish Paul (who had hosted the previous season) on the show. According to Top Facts, the singer is charging Rs 2.50 lakh per episode.

Anu Malik

Anu Malik has been associated with Indian Idol since Season 1. The music composer is apparently being paid approximately Rs 4 lakh per episode.

Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani too has been associated with the show since a long time. As per the portal, the music director is apparently charging Rs 4.5 lakh per episode.

Neha Kakkar

Earlier, there were reports that the makers were planning to get Neeti Mohan onboard. But, on popular demand, Neha Kakkar was brought back as the judge of the show. The ‘Saki Saki' singer is apparently getting Rs 5 lakh per episode.