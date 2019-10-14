Indian Idol 11: Here’s How Much Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik & Vishal Are Being Paid
Indian Idol is one of the popular singing reality shows on television. The 11th season was premiered on October 12. Currently, the audition episodes are being aired. This time, the show will be hosted by Aditya Narayan, while the three judges - Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik - have been retained. Considering the huge hype around the show and the popularity of judges, many of you must be wondering as to how much the host and the judges are being paid!
As per Top Facts report, here's a look at how much they are being paid per episode.
Aditya Narayan
Aditya Narayan, who had earlier hosted many popular reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Rising Star and Kitchen Champion, is replacing Manish Paul (who had hosted the previous season) on the show. According to Top Facts, the singer is charging Rs 2.50 lakh per episode.
Anu Malik
Anu Malik has been associated with Indian Idol since Season 1. The music composer is apparently being paid approximately Rs 4 lakh per episode.
Vishal Dadlani
Vishal Dadlani too has been associated with the show since a long time. As per the portal, the music director is apparently charging Rs 4.5 lakh per episode.
Neha Kakkar
Earlier, there were reports that the makers were planning to get Neeti Mohan onboard. But, on popular demand, Neha Kakkar was brought back as the judge of the show. The ‘Saki Saki' singer is apparently getting Rs 5 lakh per episode.
