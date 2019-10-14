    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Videos

      Don't Miss!

        bredcrumb bredcrumb

        Indian Idol 11: Here’s How Much Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik & Vishal Are Being Paid

        By
        |

        Indian Idol is one of the popular singing reality shows on television. The 11th season was premiered on October 12. Currently, the audition episodes are being aired. This time, the show will be hosted by Aditya Narayan, while the three judges - Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik - have been retained. Considering the huge hype around the show and the popularity of judges, many of you must be wondering as to how much the host and the judges are being paid!

        As per Top Facts report, here's a look at how much they are being paid per episode.

        Aditya Narayan

        Aditya Narayan

        Aditya Narayan, who had earlier hosted many popular reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Rising Star and Kitchen Champion, is replacing Manish Paul (who had hosted the previous season) on the show. According to Top Facts, the singer is charging Rs 2.50 lakh per episode.

        Anu Malik

        Anu Malik

        Anu Malik has been associated with Indian Idol since Season 1. The music composer is apparently being paid approximately Rs 4 lakh per episode.

        Vishal Dadlani

        Vishal Dadlani

        Vishal Dadlani too has been associated with the show since a long time. As per the portal, the music director is apparently charging Rs 4.5 lakh per episode.

        Neha Kakkar

        Neha Kakkar

        Earlier, there were reports that the makers were planning to get Neeti Mohan onboard. But, on popular demand, Neha Kakkar was brought back as the judge of the show. The ‘Saki Saki' singer is apparently getting Rs 5 lakh per episode.

        Most Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Singh Looks Every Bit Royal At Her Mehendi & Sangeet (PICS)

        Get Instant News Updates
        Enable
        x
        Notification Settings X
        Time Settings
        Done
        Clear Notification X
        Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
        Yes No
        Settings X
        Close
        We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
        Change Settings Continue