Indian Idol 11: Aditya Narayan’s SURPRISING Comment On #MeToo Accused Anu Malik’s Return

‘You Really Don't Know Anyone Completely’

Aditya told in the statement, "I have immense respect for him but honestly you really don't know anyone completely. You don't know anyone from head to toe even if you have been with them... You don't know every single aspect of their life."

‘These Allegations Come From The Opposite Gender’

He added, "There is no point for me on commenting on Anuji and his life. As far I know, he is a wonderful human being. He has always been nice to me. These allegations come from the opposite gender."

‘I Don't Know If It's True Or Not’

He further said, "If somebody has not been legally charged of doing something... then you can't really hold a gun to their head and expect them to sit at home." He added that Anuji has a family and two wonderful daughters, who might be in that age where they need to be supported. He doesn't know if the accusations made on him are true or not.

Aditya Says…

"Until proven otherwise, I think you should let the people who are allegedly accused, to continue working. I am not naming anybody ...but ya if someone is guilty then that person should be punished." Well, this seems to be a surprising comment, isn't?