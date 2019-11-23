Indian Idol 11: Anu Malik Permanently Sacked; To Be Replaced On The Show!

Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by several singers, stepped down as Indian Idol 11 judge after the National Commission for Women sent a notice to Sony TV. The music composer had clarified that he had taken this decision (of taking a break from Indian Idol) voluntarily as he couldn't take the malicious allegations anymore. He had also said that he will return after his name was cleared. But looks like nothing as such is happening! Apparently, Malik has been permanently sacked from the job!

As per a DC report, "Several of Anu Malik's staunchly supportive producers including Yash Raj Film and Sajid Nadiadwala have taken a stand in favour of not employing Malik's services." - (sic)

A source from a major production house which has worked extensively with Anu Malik in the past was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's not about whether we believe in his guilt or not. The time is not right for employing the services of any MeToo accused, especially someone who has a number of women pointing fingers at him. We won't work with Anu in spite of our impressive success ratio in the past."

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, who had earlier supported Sona Mohapatra in this fight, said, "The #MeToo movement just started its second wave and let's not jump to conclusions (about its decline) too early. No one's getting away in the long run and that much I can assure you. All must account for their actions."

Coming back to Indian Idol 11, as per the latest buzz, Javed Ali, who had replaced Anu last year after he was ousted over #MeToo allegations, might be replacing him again on the singing-reality show.

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra Calls Anu Malik Quitting Indian Idol As Symbolic Victory