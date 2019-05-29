Indian Idol 11: Anu Malik To Return As Judge; Has Channel Forgotten #MeToo Movement?

The popular singing reality show Indian Idol is all set to return with a new season. The previous season, Indian Idol 10 was a huge success. The show was judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik. Anu was replaced by Javed Ali after he was named by the #MeToo movement. It has to be recalled that Anu Malik was accused of sexual misbehaviour by four female singers including Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra. In wake of the controversy, the singer stepped down as the judge.

Now, with the makers planning Season 11, it seems that they are in talks with Anu Malik to bring him back as judge.

As per Spotboye report, if all goes well, the composer will be back as one of the judges on the show. When BollywoodLife contacted him regarding the report, the singer refused to comment on it!

While stepping down as judge during the season's mid-way, Anu Malik had said in his statement, "I have issued a statement to the channel 'I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work on the show.' The channel has been kind to agree for the same."

Even the channel had issued a statement that read, "Anu Malik is no longer a part of Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule and we will invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal (Dadlani) and Neha (Kakkar) to judge extraordinary talents of Indian Idol Season 10."

We wonder whether the channel has forgotten the #MeToo movement! Hit the comment box to share your views!

