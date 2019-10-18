Indian Idol 11: Contestant Proposes To Neha Kakkar & Forcibly Kisses Her, Surprising Everyone!

A Contestant Gifts Neha, A Teddy Bear

In one of the videos shared by Sony TV, a contestant named Milan Rajput, who wore a Rajasthani attire with bandhani headgear, entered the stage with several gifts in his hands which included a teddy bear. He was seen searching for Neha as Aditya Narayan was sitting on her seat. Judges Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani were seen trolling the contestant while Neha arrived on the stage.

Milan Proposes Neha & Kisses Her Forcibly

Milan asks whether she remembers him and gifts her a teddy and other gifts. He had also gotten Neha Kakkar's name tattooed on his hand. Milan, all of a sudden, says, "I love you," and proposes to her by saying, "Will you marry me?." It is then Aditya comes on stage. Milan hugs her and shocks everyone by forcibly planting a kiss on her! Well, what happens next has to be seen when the episode is aired.

Indian Idol 11 Promo

The channel shared the video and captioned it, "#IndianIdol You have watched some incredible performances last weekend. this weekend will take music and entertainment one level up. Do not miss out this weekend's episode of #IndianIdol at 8 PM. #EkDeshEkAwaaz. @adityanarayanofficial @nehakakkar @vishaldadlani @anumalikmusic." - (sic)

Fan Comments

The viewers were shocked with the promo. A user asked Neha to be careful with her fans and said, "Next time neha have to be very careful went on stage otherwise anything cn happen with her die hard fan." - (sic). Another user wrote, "Saala kiss kyun kiya bee...." - (sic)

This weekend as well, we will get to watch some amazing talents entertain us.