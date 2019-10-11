Indian Idol 11: Everything You Need To Know – Judges, Host, When & Where To Watch!

Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing realities shows in India, and has given a stage to some fabulous talent in the country. Indian Idol will be returning with its 11th season on October 12. Before that, we bring to you everything that you will need to know about the show this season - judges, host, start date & timing, and where to watch.

Gear up for another season of the show which has brought to limelight singing talent like Monali Thakur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Rahul Vaidya, Swaroop Khan, Salman Ali, Neha Kakkar, Abhijeet Sawant and many others!

Judges Of Indian Idol 11 -

Vishal Dadlani is among the top music directors in the Hindi film industry. He was a judge on the previous season of Indian Idol.

Neha Kakkar has inspired us with her journey of starting as a contestant on Indian Idol, and becoming a judge on it later. She is now one of the most sought after playback singers in Bollywood.

Anu Malik will be returning as a judge on the show this season. He has been one of the most popular judges on the show, but had to be replaced by Javed Ali in the previous season, on account of MeToo allegations leveled against him.

Host Of Indian Idol 11 -

Season 11 of Indian Idol will be hosted by Aditya Narayan. This will be his first time hosting Indian Idol, although he has hosted other singing reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Rising Star.

When & Where To Watch -

Indian Idol will premiere on October 12, 2019 at 8 PM, on Sony Entertainment Television. You can catch the show every Saturday & Sunday

After a fabulous season 10, with the trophy being lifted by Salman Ali, Indian Idol 11 promises to be even better!

MOST READ: Bigg Boss 13 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Sidharth Shukla Accuses Paras Chhabra Of Ruining Eggs