Indian Idol 11 Full Contestants List: Meet The Top 15 Contestants Of This Season

      The great grand premiere of Indian Idol 11 was aired recently. As the viewers are aware, the popular singing reality show is hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik. Keeping up with this year's theme, Ek Desh Ek Awaz, the makers/judges travelled across and have selected these 15 talented contestants. Each contestant has been given a tag. Take a look.

      Subhadeep, Stuti & Sunny

      Subhadeep, Stuti & Sunny

      • Shubadeep Das Chowdhury is from Kolkata. He has been given the tag of Gurucool.

      • Stuti Tiwari is from Delhi. She is tagged as Surili.

      • Sunny is from Batinda. He is named as, Nusrat Ki Khushboo.

      Shahzan, Nidhi & Rohit

      Shahzan, Nidhi & Rohit

      • Shahzaan Mujeeb is from Aligarh. He has been given the tag of Shandaar.

      • Nidhi Kumari is from Jamshedpur. She is tagged as Sharmili.

      • Rohit Raut is from Maharashtra. He is called the Powerhouse.

      Ridham, Jannabi & Pallav

      Ridham, Jannabi & Pallav

      • Ridham Kalyan, who is tagged as Rhythmic, is from Amritsar.

      • Jannabi Das is from Delhi. She is tagged as Jazzy.

      • Pallav Singh hails from Bailya. He is known as Baliya Ka Chaliya.

      Azmat, Chelsi & Kaivalya

      Azmat, Chelsi & Kaivalya

      • Azmat Hussain, who had won SaReGaMaPa Li'l Champs, is here again to try his luck. Azmat is from Jaipur and has been tagged as The Fighter.

      • Chelsi Behura is from Odisha and is known as Chulbuli.

      • Kaivalya Kejkar is from Nagpur and has been tagged as College Kalakar.

      Rishabh, Chetna & Adriz

      Rishabh, Chetna & Adriz

      • Rishabh Chaturvedi is from Amritsar and is tagged as Rockstar.

      • Chetna Bhardawaj is from Delhi. She has been tagged as Charismatic.

      • Adriz Ghosh is a Kolkata boy and is given the name Anoka.

      The great grand premiere indeed lived up to its moniker. The viewers are quite impressed with the performances of top 15 contestants and praised the judges/makers for finding such talented singers.

      Also Read: Indian Idol 11: Did Makers Sensationalise Neha Kakkar Being Kissed For TRPs? Aditya Narayan Reacts

      Story first published: Monday, November 4, 2019, 14:06 [IST]
