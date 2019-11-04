Indian Idol 11 Full Contestants List: Meet The Top 15 Contestants Of This Season
The great grand premiere of Indian Idol 11 was aired recently. As the viewers are aware, the popular singing reality show is hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik. Keeping up with this year's theme, Ek Desh Ek Awaz, the makers/judges travelled across the country and selected 15 talented contestants. Each contestant has been given a tag. Take a look.
Subhadeep, Stuti & Sunny
• Shubadeep Das Chowdhury is from Kolkata. He has been given the tag of Gurucool.
• Stuti Tiwari is from Delhi. She is tagged as Surili.
• Sunny is from Batinda. He is named as Nusrat Ki Khushboo.
Shahzan, Nidhi & Rohit
• Shahzaan Mujeeb is from Aligarh. He has been given the tag of Shandaar.
• Nidhi Kumari is from Jamshedpur. She is tagged as Sharmili.
• Rohit Raut is from Maharashtra. He is called the Powerhouse.
Ridham, Jannabi & Pallav
• Ridham Kalyan, who is tagged as Rhythmic, is from Amritsar.
• Jannabi Das is from Delhi. She is tagged as Jazzy.
• Pallav Singh hails from Ballia. He is known as Baliya Ka Chaliya.
Azmat, Chelsi & Kaivalya
• Azmat Hussain, who had won SaReGaMaPa Li'l Champs, is here again to try his luck. Azmat is from Jaipur and has been tagged as the Fighter.
• Chelsi Behura is from Odisha and is known as Chulbuli.
• Kaivalya Kejkar is from Nagpur and has been tagged as College Kalakar.
Rishabh, Chetna & Adriz
• Rishabh Chaturvedi is from Amritsar and is tagged as Rockstar.
• Chetna Bhardawaj is from Delhi. She has been tagged as Charismatic.
• Adriz Ghosh is a Kolkata boy and is given the name 'Anoka'.
The great grand premiere indeed lived up to its moniker. The viewers were quite impressed with the performances of the top 15 contestants and praised the judges/makers for finding such talented, aspiring singers.
