Indian Idol 11 Full Contestants List: Meet The Top 15 Contestants Of This Season

Subhadeep, Stuti & Sunny

• Shubadeep Das Chowdhury is from Kolkata. He has been given the tag of Gurucool.

• Stuti Tiwari is from Delhi. She is tagged as Surili.

• Sunny is from Batinda. He is named as Nusrat Ki Khushboo.

Shahzan, Nidhi & Rohit

• Shahzaan Mujeeb is from Aligarh. He has been given the tag of Shandaar.

• Nidhi Kumari is from Jamshedpur. She is tagged as Sharmili.

• Rohit Raut is from Maharashtra. He is called the Powerhouse.

Ridham, Jannabi & Pallav

• Ridham Kalyan, who is tagged as Rhythmic, is from Amritsar.

• Jannabi Das is from Delhi. She is tagged as Jazzy.

• Pallav Singh hails from Ballia. He is known as Baliya Ka Chaliya.

Azmat, Chelsi & Kaivalya

• Azmat Hussain, who had won SaReGaMaPa Li'l Champs, is here again to try his luck. Azmat is from Jaipur and has been tagged as the Fighter.

• Chelsi Behura is from Odisha and is known as Chulbuli.

• Kaivalya Kejkar is from Nagpur and has been tagged as College Kalakar.

Rishabh, Chetna & Adriz

• Rishabh Chaturvedi is from Amritsar and is tagged as Rockstar.

• Chetna Bhardawaj is from Delhi. She has been tagged as Charismatic.

• Adriz Ghosh is a Kolkata boy and is given the name 'Anoka'.