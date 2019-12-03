Indian Idol 11: Himesh Reshammiya Replaces #MeToo Accused Anu Malik As Judge

It has to be recalled that Anu Malik stepped down from Indian Idol 11 as judge post the barrage of sexual harassment complaints against him. Singer Sona Mohapatra called the music composer stepping down from the show a symbolic victory. Earlier, there were reports that Javed Ali, who had replaced Anu last year after the latter was ousted over #MeToo allegations, might be replace him again. But as per the latest reports, music composer Himesh Reshammiya has replaced Anu Malik as judge on the singing-reality show.

Himesh has already started shooting for the show along with other judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. A few pictures of him shooting an episode with Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal as special guests are doing the rounds on social media. The music composer was seen posing with the judges, special guests and the contestants of Indian Idol 11.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Joining the show midway, Himesh told TOI, "I have been watching the show. I have no issues joining midway, as I know the talent of each contestant and the texture of their voice. I will approach it with my heart and soul and will guide the participants with love and the right advice."

When asked if he will stay for three weeks as Anu had said that he is on a break for three weeks, Himesh said, "I am adjusting my dates and it looks like I will be there till the end of the season."

It has to be recalled that post Anu Malik's exit from the show, Sona had claimed that the music composer had tried to approach her via 'Music Director's & Composers Association' in order to 'strike a deal'. She had also slammed Sony TV for using the 'theme of sexual harassment', highlighted the incident where a contestant forcibly kissed judge Neha Kakkar and suggested that the viral clip was used for promotional purposes on her Facebook post.

