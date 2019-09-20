Indian Idol 11 Judges In Superstar Singer; Sona Mohapatra SLAMS Channel, Courtesy Anu Malik

The brand new season of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol, will soon go on air with Aditya Narayan as the host. Recently, there were reports that the makers have retained the judges of the show - Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. The judges will be revealed on Superstar Singer in the upcoming episode.

The channel released a few videos from the episode, in which Indian Idol 11 judges were seen having a gala time with Superstar Singer judges and the kids (contestants).

In one of the promos, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik were seen praising Superstar Singers. Vishal said that his mother is 'deewane' of the show and often says that this (Superstar Singer) panel is better than yours (Indian Idol).

Anu Malik also praised the show. He said, "I am not saying this because I am standing on this stage, but I have never missed an episode of Superstar Singer." Neha was also seen praising one of the contestants, who sings her song, 'Maahi Ve'.

The channel shared the video and captioned, "The three Musketeers of Indian Idol will be witnessing the performances of our super kids. Great singing, loads of laughter and some blockbuster jugalbandi awaits you this weekend at 8 PM on #SuperstarSinger." - (sic)

It has to be recalled that when #MeToo movement hit the entertainment industry, Anu Malik was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women including singers, Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit. When there were reports that the makers have got Anu Malik back on the show, Sona had lashed out at the channel and Indian Idol 11 makers for rehiring the music composer and called out Vishal for his hypocrisy.

She had tweeted, "It is confirmed news that @SPTV @sonytv have shot a promo with Anu Malik who got called out by multiple women last year in @IndiaMeToo .Some who were minors.Sends out a clear message to #India & the world at large - Sony Pictures Television "supports", "enables" sexual predators." - (sic)

Recently, Sona tweeted, "SonyTV has a clear message to give #India here: 1) We will support, enable & celebrate sexual predators. 2) We will ignore the multiple women & minors & even our own crew from the show who shared a common story. 3) We do not have an iota of humanity. @SPTV @IndiaMeToo." - (sic)

