Indian Idol 11: Maniesh Paul Replaces Aditya; Neha Kakkar Sings 'Channa Mereya' For Her Ex-Himansh

Maniesh Paul Replaces Aditya Narayan

It has to be recalled that earlier, for two days, Aditya Narayan was replace by Jay Bhanushali. As per the latest report, Maniesh will be joined by Indian Idol 10 contestants-Salman Ali and Vibhor Nitin next weekend on the show. Maniesh told IANS, "I am really excited to come back on the stage of Indian Idol. Last season would be cherished forever. I want to enjoy myself as the contestants this season are terrific and being challenged by season 10 contestants is something that would be very interesting to see."

Bharti & Haarsh On Indian Idol 11’s ‘Shaadi Special’ Episode

This weekend will be 'shaadi special' episode, which will be graced by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. While Bharti enters in a palanquin and Harsh comes on the stage on a horse. When Aditya asks the couple about their marriage, Bharti joked and said, "Inn doh saal mein dekho ek Punjabi ne Gurjrati ke baal kadhe kar diye."

Neha Kakkar Sings ‘Channa Mereya For Her Ex-boyfriend

As per the teaser shared by the channel, Neha gets so much impressed with a contestant singing 'Channa mereya' that she takes the mic and tells everyone she would like to sing a few lines from the song for her ex-boyfriend (Himansh Kohli). After this, Aditya sings to Himansh, 'Ismein tera ghaata, inka kuch nahi jaata,' which makes everyone laugh out loud. He also sings for Neha, "Mujhse shaadi karogi."

Contestants Who Made It To Top 8 List…

Meanwhile, the show which started off with 15 contestants has only 8 contestants! Now, these eight contestants will be seen fighting for the trophy. The contestants who had made it to the top eight slot are - Rohit Shyam Raut from Maharashtra, who is known as 'powerhouse'; Ridham Kalyan from Amritsar; Rishabh Chaturvedi from Amritsar; Sunny from Batinda; Azmat Hussain from Jaipur; Shahzaan Mujeeb from Aligarh; Adriz Ghosh from Kolkata and Jannabi Das from Delhi.