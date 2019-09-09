Indian Idol 11: #MeToo Accused Anu Malik Is Back As Judge; Shoots Promo With Neha & Vishal!

Anu Malik, who was accused of sexual harassment by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, among others, was dropped from Indian Idol 10. Now, he has found his way back to the show! As per the a Mid-Day report, the music composer shot a promo of the upcoming season of the singing reality show along with co-judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani on Saturday.

A source told the leading daily, "The makers and channel decided to reinstate Anu Malik as one of the judges as he, with his shair-o-shayari, is synonymous with Indian Idol. He has judged every season since the reality show began airing in 2004."

A few months ago, when reports suggested the makers have approached Anu Malik for the show, singer Sona Mohapatra reminded Sony TV and Indian Idol makers of the music composer's sexual harassment cases; she even called him, a pervert! Now that the makers are keen on having Anu Malik on the show, it has to be seen how Sona and the viewers would react!

Coming back to the show, we had already reported that Neha is back on the show, on popular demand. She thanked her fans for the same on her social media. Also, Aditya Narayan will be hosting the singing reality show.

