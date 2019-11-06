Indian Idol 11: #MeToo Accused Anu Malik Might Step Down As Judge Again; Hema Sardesai Supports Anu

Anu Malik May Be Shown The Door!

A source from Indian Idol revealed to DC, "Anu Malik may be shown the door in the next few weeks. They thought the backlash against him had quietly died down. They never anticipated this new rising roar of protest against his return to the show."

Hema Sardesai Extends Support To Anu Malik

Shockingly, singer Hema Sardesai extended her support to Anu Malik and questioned the accusers as to why they were quiet for so long! She shared a lengthy note on Instagram and captioned it, "Pls note this is a selfless post with nothing for me to gain on, accept the satisfaction of standing up for the truth🙏 @anumalikmusic @sonytvofficial." - (sic)

Hema Writes…

In her note, the singer wrote, "So many years ago when my struggle carried on in the industry I was the ONLY singer who had clearly stated publicly that I have refused to compromise my values for songs. Why were all others quiet then? And why have they been quiet for so many years? By sheer grace despite my strong principles, I was blessed with many blockbuster hit songs including those directed by Anu Malik. If one of the decent most Singers like me cld have sung some of Anu Malik's greatest songs, it proves there is a great Artiste in him who respected true talent and who respectfully gave me songs on merit alone." - (sic)

Hema's Salvos To The Accusers

"I ask some of the singers who are talking against him... why were you quiet for so many years? Are you'll trying to say all the other Music directors who you'll worked with were Gods? Like seriously? Also if for publicity sake you are throwing stones at him, it's not acceptable." - (sic)

‘It Takes Two Hands To Clap’

"I ask those known singers who got most of his big songs why are you'll quiet today when you shld be standing by him? I mean it takes two hands to clap rite? When one of the most RAREST DECENT MOST Singer of the industry says something on this, the people concerned shld sit up and take heed pls." - (sic)