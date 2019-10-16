Indian Idol 11: Neha In Tears After Coming To Know Of A Contestant's Story Of Setting Self On Fire

Indian Idol 11 kickstarted a few days back. Currently, the audition episodes are being aired where judges Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar are seen travelling around the country and selecting suitable contestants for this season. While auditioning the aspiring singers, the judges came across a contestant named Abhinash, who revealed that he tried to self-immolate, leaving Neha in tears.

In a video shared by Sony TV, Neha was seen asking Abhinash about the marks on his face. The contestant, who is visually impaired, revealed that he once tried to kill himself as he didn't want to be a burden to his parents.

The contestant's father joined him on stage and revealed that his son poured kerosene on himself and set himself on fire when they were not at home. Neha got emotional after hearing Abhinash's story.

Abhinash sang 'Tu na jaane aas paas hai khuda' beautifully. Vishal said, "Yeh gaana Rahat sahab (Rahat Fateh Ali Khan) ne gaya tha, Shekhar ne bol likhe the. Aur, aaj iss gane ke bol mujhe bhi samajh mein aye hain, aapke gaane se. Main bas aapse mere gane ko matlab dene ke liye shukriya ada karna chahunga." - (sic)

The judges were impressed with his flawless singing and praised him. They decided to send him to Mumbai for the next round. They also advised him, and Neha, who couldn't hold back her tears, requested him to not do such things as life is very beautiful. Abhilash also promised that he will not take any wrong step in his life again.

