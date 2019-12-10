Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Felt Life Was Unfair & Didn't Want To Live Anymore

Popular singer and Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar is in the best phase of her life. Her recent song 'Dheeme Dheeme' from Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the trending songs on social media. A new Punjabi song 'Puchda hi nahin' was released recently, which is trending at number three on YouTube. The singer has also been constantly in the news post her break-up with actor Himansh Kohli. On multiple occasions, she had also shared cryptic posts on social media, leaving her fans worried. Recently, on Indian Idol 11, Neha yet again made a shocking confession. She revealed that at one point in time, she didn't want to live anymore.

Saturday's episode saw Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal as special guests and the contestants dedicated songs to the iconic singers. Himesh Reshammiya has replaced Anu Malik, who had to step down post the barrage of sexual harassment charges against him. In the episode, Azmat Hussain sang Dilwale song 'Jeeta tha jiske liye', which made the judges and Kumar Sanu emotional. They heaped praises on Azmat. Neha too got emotional and was seen advising him.

Neha went on to reveal that although she is having a great time now, she had been through a difficult phase in her life. Further, the singer said that there was a time when she felt that life was so unfair and she did not want to live anymore. She advised people, who are going through a rough patch, to remember their loved ones.

It has to be recalled that during the auditions, Azmat, who had participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and also bagged the trophy, shocked the judges as he revealed about his depression and drug addiction. He had said that his life turned upside down post his big win as he went into depression and stopped singing (his voice changed due to age). He also revealed that he went through a phase of drug addiction.

On the other hand, Neha was in the news for slamming Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera for mocking her looks and talent. Post this, Gaurav apologised to the singer.

