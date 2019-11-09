Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Slips While Dancing With Aditya Narayan

Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol 11 has been grabbing the headlines for good as well as the bad reasons. While the viewers are impressed with the talents of the aspiring singers, a few are upset with the makers for continuing the show with music composer/judge Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. The reality show is yet again in the news, but this time for a funny reason. Recently, judge Neha Kakkar faced an embarrassing moment as she slipped while performing with host Aditya Narayan. Here's what exactly happened!

This weekend will see renowned singers gracing the special episode #Desh Ki Awaaz to support the top 15 contestants. Contestant Nidhi Kumari will be seen giving an amazing performance with renowned singer Vibha Saraf to the songs, Dilbaro from Raazi and Bumbro from Mission Kashmir. Post the performance, Nidhi requests Neha to shake a leg with her. Neha immediately agreed and host Aditya Narayan and the singer performed to the song 'Saki Saki' from Batla House.

As per a Tellychakkar report, Aditya unintentionally dropped Neha while dancing and she couldn't stop laughing at herself. The singer continued dancing even after the fall, suggesting that she's a good sport. Her fall, apparently, became one of the funniest moments on the set.

A source told the portal, "Neha had a laughing riot after her fall, and in funny way said she will take revenge from Aditya for this fall. She also mentioned that she doesn't take my embarrassing moments by heart because these incidents will become memories for her in the future. Adi is a friend and one mistake by him can be forgiven." (sic)

Also Read: Indian Idol 11 Full Contestants List: Meet The Top 15 Contestants Of This Season