Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Slips While Dancing With Aditya Narayan

Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol 11 has been grabbing the headlines for good as well as bad reasons. While the viewers are impressed with the talents of the aspiring singers, a few audiences are upset with the makers for continuing the show with Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. The reality show is yet again in the news for a funny reason. Recently, the judge Neha Kakkar faced an embarrassing moment as she slipped while performing with the host Aditya Narayan. Here's what exactly happened!

This weekend, renowned singers, who will be gracing the special episode #Desh Ki Awaaz, will be seen supporting the top 15 contestants. Nidhi Kumari will be seen giving an amazing performance with the renowned singer Vibha Saraf to the songs 'Dilbaro' from the movie Raazi and 'Bumbro' from the movie Mission Kashmir. Post the performance, Nidhi requests Neha to shake a leg with her. Neha immediately agreed and the host Aditya Naryan and Neha performed to the song 'Saki saki' from the movie Batla House.

As per a Tellychakkar report, while dancing, Aditya unintentionally drops Neha and she couldn't stop laughing on herself. Neha continued dancing with him even after that which showed her sporting spirit. Her fall, apparently, became one of the funniest moments on the set.

A source told the portal, "Neha had a laughing riot after her fall, and in funny way said she will take revenge from Aditya for this fall. She also mentioned that she doesn't take my embarrassing moments by heart because these incidents will become memories for her in the future. Adi is a friend and one mistake by him can be forgiven."

