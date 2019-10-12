    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Indian Idol 11 Premiere: The First Audition Receives A Standing Ovation From Neha Kakkar

      By
      |

      One of India's favourite singing talent reality show, Indian Idol is making its 11th comeback tonight. Indian Idol 11 is premiering with Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Anu Malik judging the show. The show will be hosted by Aditya Narayan this season for the first time.

      Indian Idol 11 Premiere: 1st Audition Gets Standing Ovation

      Vishal, Neha and Anu made a fabulous entry on the premiere of the show, and set the show rolling. The first audition was a beautiful rendition of Secret Superstar's 'Nachdi Phira' by Sushmita, which received a standing ovation from Neha.

      Judges are floored by the talent appearing on the show in the first few auditions itself.

      The show has given us some of the top singing talent in the country such as judge Neha Kakkar herself, Abhijeet Sawant, Salman Ali, Rahul Vaidya, Monali Thakur and many others!

      We can't wait to find out how the competition will play out between the contestants this season!

      Indian Idol 11 airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM!

      MOST READ: Gold Awards 2019 Red Carpet Pictures: Deepika Singh, Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam & Others Arrive

      More INDIAN IDOL 11 News

      Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 20:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 12, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue