Indian Idol 11 Premiere: The First Audition Receives A Standing Ovation From Neha Kakkar

One of India's favourite singing talent reality show, Indian Idol is making its 11th comeback tonight. Indian Idol 11 is premiering with Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Anu Malik judging the show. The show will be hosted by Aditya Narayan this season for the first time.

Vishal, Neha and Anu made a fabulous entry on the premiere of the show, and set the show rolling. The first audition was a beautiful rendition of Secret Superstar's 'Nachdi Phira' by Sushmita, which received a standing ovation from Neha.

Judges are floored by the talent appearing on the show in the first few auditions itself.

The show has given us some of the top singing talent in the country such as judge Neha Kakkar herself, Abhijeet Sawant, Salman Ali, Rahul Vaidya, Monali Thakur and many others!

We can't wait to find out how the competition will play out between the contestants this season!

Indian Idol 11 airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM!

