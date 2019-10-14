Indian Idol 11: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs Winner Azmat Hussain Reveals He Was Addicted To Drugs

Azmat's Dark Past

In a video shared by the channel that's going viral on social media, as Azmat entered the stage, Neha recognised him as he had won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'L Champs eight years ago. Azmat revealed how his life turned upside down after the big win! He told the judges that although he did a few shows after winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, he was hardly making his ends meet.

Azmat Was In Depression & Had Stopped Singing!

When he thought that he should do something, his voice changed (due to age) and people started discouraging him. Post this, he said that he went into depression and stopped singing.

He Was Addicted To Drugs

The talented singer added that he had left singing for almost three years and was not even listening to music. He further said that he was spoiled by a bad company and went through a phase of drug addiction.

Azmat Gets Support On Social Media

Azmat received a lot of support on social media. One of the users (Rana Safvi) commented, "I used to wonder about Azmat Husain who had won my heart as a child in a music reality show and wonder where he had disappeared. Saw him in Indian idol yesterday. Exploitation of a child by greedy elders and talent almost lost. I hope he gets his voice and destiny back." - (sic)

Vishal Dadlani Tweeted

Vishal replied to Rana, "We will do whatever we can to encourage him, this I promise you. The vocal coaches at Indian Idol will definitely help #Azmat find his voice again, and we will try to help him recover his love for music. #IndianIdol11." - (sic)