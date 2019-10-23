Indian Idol 11: Sachin Tendulkar Is Touched By The Soulful Singing And Life Stories Of Contestants

Sachin Tendulkar Impressed With Indian Idol 11 Contestants

Sachin shared a collage of the contestants and tweeted, "Really touched by the soulful singing & life-stories of these talented youngsters on Indian Idol. Rahul, Chelsi, Diwas and Sunny come from different parts of the country but have the same passion & dedication for music despite all odds. I'm sure they'll go a long way." - (sic)

Vishal Invites Sachin To Indian Idol

Vishal was happy with Sachin's tweet and invited him to be a guest on the show. The music director wrote, "Oh wow, @sachin_rt ! Can't tell you how this is going to encourage our new Idols! Knowing you're watching will inspire them to perform at their best, each time! On their behalf, I'd like to invite you to please come to the shoot! It'd be an honour for all of us! 🙏🏽 #IndianIdol11." - (sic)

Contestant Chelsi Says…

Chelsi from Orrisa was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I couldn't believe my eyes that a legend like Sachin sir has tweeted about my singing. I am so grateful to Indian Idol that my voice reached to so many people know."

Contestant Rahul Khare Says…

Rahul Khare from Maharashtra said, "When I saw the tweet i couldn't believe my eyes i was in absolute shock that the name which we have been hearing from the time we started watching cricket has tweeted about me. I was so happy that I was able to impress the God of cricket with my singing and all of this has been possible because of Indian Idol." - (sic)