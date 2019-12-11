Indian Idol 11 Snippets: Jay Replaces Aditya; Sunny Hindustani To Sing For Emraan Hashmi’s Film

    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Indian Idol 11 has been grabbing headlines since inception. Recently, the show was in the news as Anu Malik, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour by several women, was replaced by singer Himesh Reshammiya. Now, we hear that host, Aditya Narayan has been replaced by television actor Jay Bhanushali. The reason for the same was not mentioned.

      Why Is Aditya Being Replaced?

      Jay has already shot for the episode. According to Aditya's social media posts, we assume that Jay is replacing Aditya only for a couple of episodes. The singer also revealed that since he is busy with prior commitments, Jay will be taking his place.

      Aditya shared a picture on his Instagram story and captioned it, "Yes my buddy Jay will be hosting this week as I'm out due to prior commitments. See you next week!"

      Jay Shoots For The Episode

      The upcoming week, we will get to watch veteran actors Asha Parekh and Dharmendra gracing the show as special guests. Jay has already shot for the episode and shared a few on-the-set pictures snapped with the guests and the judges. He captioned a picture in which he was seen posing with the content team, "@thecontesntteamofficial behind every good show there is a hardworking team. Posting his picture, the actor wrote, "Last night shoot had so much fun on #indianidol @sonytvofficial."

      Vishal re-shared Jay's picture and captioned it, "So good to have you join us, brother! Su."

      Sunny Hindustani Sings ‘Rom Rom’ For Emraan Hashmi’s Film

      Meanwhile, we recently saw how contestant Sunny Hindustani impressed the judges and was signed to sing for Emraan Hashmi's forthcoming film, The Body. The contestant was quoted by IANS as saying, "Shamir sir was looking for someone who can sing this song, Rom Rom from The Body and when he asked Vishal sir if he can suggest someone, he suggested my name. He made him watch some performance videos of mine, prior that I went to his studio for the trial. After listening to my voice he thought I suited well for the song and that's how I landed the song."

      Shamir Tandon Says…

      Music composer Shamir Tandon said, "When I actually met Sunny, heard his clips, I really thought he was absolutely the correct choice. I have no regrets and I am really happy that a young boy in India is doing so well and I am happy we could use him."

      Superstar Singers’ Contestants To Share Stage With Indian Idol Contestants

      The makers have introduced a new twist, which will be aired in the upcoming episode. Apparently, the theme of the episode will be to perform with young artists. Superstar Singers' popular contestants will be seen sharing the stage with Indian Idol contestants. The performances will be duets.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
