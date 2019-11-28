Indian Idol 11:Sona Mohapatra Slams Sony TV For Using Video Of Contestant Kissing Neha For Publicity
After Anu Malik stepped down as Indian Idol 11 judge, singer Sona Mohapatra had shared an update saying she was approached by the composer via 'Music Director's & Composers Association' and in order to 'strike a deal'. Now, the singer has slammed Sony TV for using the 'theme of sexual harassment' for promotions and commercial gain. In her Facebook post, Sona highlighted the incident where a contestant forcibly kissed judge Neha Kakkar and suggested that the viral clip was used for promotional purposes.
Sona wrote on Facebook, "Sony TV taking Anu Malik as a judge was a planned, considered & devious choice. They wanted to ride on his infamy for publicity, eyeballs & attention. That their marketing strategy included a contestant forcibly kissing a female judge & that clip making it to the show edit & also 'made' viral confirms this intent."
She further wrote, "Using the theme of 'sexual harassment' for promotion & commercial gain is an all time low & in a country where women have very little agency & choice, it is especially disgusting. I'm dead sure people in the Sony TV team have clinked glasses, gotten promotions & laughed at the whole country while taking the audience for a jolly ride."
The singer concluded, "Sickening, inhuman promo strategy, corporate ethics or responsibility etc be damned off course. Evil corporations do exist clearly & not just in books & cinema. @vishaldadlani , still part of this sickness or are you ready to quit? How much money is worth being part of this deathly swamp, I ask." - (sic)
Well, it has to be seen if the makers, the channel or the judges of the reality show react to Sona's post.
