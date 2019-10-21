Indian Idol 11: Vishal Dadlani Says He Wanted To Call Police After Contestant Forcibly Kissed Neha

Indian Idol 11 auditions are being aired on Sony TV. Judges - Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar are busy finalising the top 14 contestants of this season. During auditions, judges were shocked as one of the contestants named Milan Rajput, who wore a Rajasthani attire, gave a lot of gifts to Neha. He also had her name tattooed on his hand. Milan took everyone by surprise by saying he loves her, and he even kissing her! Post the incident, Neha was visibly embarrassed. Viewers took to social media and lashed out at him. They even asked Neha to be careful. Now, Vishal has reacted to the same.

A user (Anshuman Rai) wrote, "@VishalDadlani sir uss launde ko chamet maarni chahiye thi.. how dare he do such a thing.. I hope he was not let off easily. #IndianIdol11 @SonyTV," to which Vishal revealed that he wanted to call the police, but Neha decided to let him go. The music director also added that the guy needs psychiatric help.

Vishal replied to the user, "I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11."

Anshuman replied, "Good to know it. Though an example should have been set by putting that psycho behind bars."

A few other users commented to Vishal's tweet, "Seriously sir that guy really crossed the limit. So obsessed person," "Ya...seemed weird how it ended..must be a mentally unstable fellow," and "Is tarh ki harkat karni nhi chahiye..."

Another user (Sarah) wrote, "My love for @VishalDadlani is public knowledge. but i was a little saddened to see how downplayed the incident with the man who forcefully kissed neha on the show was. or maybe they didn't show it. cuz all i saw was anu malik hugging him. he needed to be thrown out :/," to which Vishal replied, "He was."

(Social media posts are unedited)

