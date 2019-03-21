Indian Telly Awards 2019 Winners’ List: Parth-Erica, Hina, Jennifer, Divyanka & Others Win Big!
The Indian Telly Awards 2019 (15th edition) was held yesterday (March 20) at Hotel Sahara Star, in Mumbai. The award ceremony was hosted by Nakuul Mehta, Karan Tacker, Gunjan Utreja and Meiyang Chang. Jay Soni hosted the red carpet and curtain raiser. It was a star-studded affair as who's who from the television industry graced the ceremony. Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Surbhi Chandna, Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda, Hina Khan Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawala, Tejasswi Prakash, Vikas Gupta and many other television actors graced the show.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan, who has impressed the viewers with her never-seen-before (negative) role Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 bagged two awards - Best Actress Negative Role Jury and Popular Choice Awards.
Parth & Erica
Modern Prerna and Anurag (played by Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan) of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 bagged Best Jodi Popular awards at Indian Telly Awards 2019. The couple was seen all smiles and posing for shutterbugs.
Nakuul Mehta
The handsome hunk of television industry Nakuul Mehta, who impressed the viewers as Shivaay Singh Oberoi on Ishqbaaz, bagged Best Actor Award. The actor also hosted the award ceremony.
Divyanka Tripathi
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi too, bagged two awards at the event. The actress received Best Actress Jury & TV Personality Of The Year Awards.
Jennifer Winget
The gorgeous actress Jennifer Winget, who won millions of hearts by playing the role of Zoya on Bepannaah bagged Best Actress Award.
Kumkum Bhagya
Kaurwakee Vasistha, who played the role of Kiara on Kumkum Bhagya, shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "Congratulations team #Kumkumbhagya #kkb for winning the best serial award." - (sic)
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre shared a pictue snapped with the award and wrote, "Thank you for all the love and encouragement 😊😊 #shubhangiatre #angooribhabhi #gratitude #indiantellyawards2019."
Mohit Raina
Mohit Raina wrote, "Colour of 21 Sarfarosh still going strong this Holi.This is Dedicated to all the unsung Hereos and there stories of valour n courage.Let there be Love n peace 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 thankyou Jury #indian telly awards for the honour." - (sic)
Anita Hassanandani
Anita Hassanandani, who bagged award for her role of Vish from Naagin 3, shared a few pictures on her Insta story and captioned it, "thank you @indiantelly First one for Vishaka", and "#Vishakha it is #naagin3 @tellyawards." - (sic)
Indian Telly Awards 2019 Complete Winners' List
• Best Actress Negative Role (Jury & Popular Choice) - Hina Khan
• Best Actor Negative Role - Rajesh Khattar
• Best Jodi (Popular) - Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes
• Best Jodi (Jury) - Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh (RadhaKrishn)
• Best Anchor In A Reality Show - Maniesh Paul
• Best Supporting Actor (Male) - Kunal Jaisingh
• Best Supporting Actor (Female) - Anita Hassanandani
• Best Actor - Nakuul Mehta
• Best Actress- Jennifer Winget
• Best Actress (Jury) & TV Personality Of The Year - Divyanka Tripathi
• Best Actress In Comic Role (Female) - Shubhangi Atre
• Jury Special Award For Next Generation Star - Ashnoor Kaur
• Best Series (Jury) - Patiala Babes
• Best Mythological Show - Radha Krishn
• Fresh New Face Of The Year - Adnan Khan
• Fresh New Face (Female) - Aakriti Sharma
• Best Continuing Serial - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
• Best Daily Series (Jury) - Kulfi Kumar Baajewala
• Best Serial - Kumkum Bhagya
• Mohit Raina won an award for 21 Sarfarosh
(Images Source: Twitter/Instagram)
