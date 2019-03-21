Indian Telly Awards 2019 Winners’ List: Parth-Erica, Hina, Jennifer, Divyanka & Others Win Big!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who has impressed the viewers with her never-seen-before (negative) role Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 bagged two awards - Best Actress Negative Role Jury and Popular Choice Awards.

Parth & Erica

Modern Prerna and Anurag (played by Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan) of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 bagged Best Jodi Popular awards at Indian Telly Awards 2019. The couple was seen all smiles and posing for shutterbugs.

Nakuul Mehta

The handsome hunk of television industry Nakuul Mehta, who impressed the viewers as Shivaay Singh Oberoi on Ishqbaaz, bagged Best Actor Award. The actor also hosted the award ceremony.

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi too, bagged two awards at the event. The actress received Best Actress Jury & TV Personality Of The Year Awards.

Jennifer Winget

The gorgeous actress Jennifer Winget, who won millions of hearts by playing the role of Zoya on Bepannaah bagged Best Actress Award.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kaurwakee Vasistha, who played the role of Kiara on Kumkum Bhagya, shared a picture snapped with the award and wrote, "Congratulations team #Kumkumbhagya #kkb for winning the best serial award." - (sic)

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre shared a pictue snapped with the award and wrote, "Thank you for all the love and encouragement 😊😊 #shubhangiatre #angooribhabhi #gratitude #indiantellyawards2019."

Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina wrote, "Colour of 21 Sarfarosh still going strong this Holi.This is Dedicated to all the unsung Hereos and there stories of valour n courage.Let there be Love n peace 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 thankyou Jury #indian telly awards for the honour." - (sic)

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani, who bagged award for her role of Vish from Naagin 3, shared a few pictures on her Insta story and captioned it, "thank you @indiantelly First one for Vishaka", and "#Vishakha it is #naagin3 @tellyawards." - (sic)