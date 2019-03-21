Indian Telly Awards 2019: Jennifer-Harshad, Parth-Erica, Hina, Surbhi & Others Sizzle At Red Carpet
The most-awaited awards ceremony 15th edition of The Indian Telly Awards is being held today (March 20) at Sahara Star, Mumbai. The awards will be hosted by four immensely talented stars, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Tacker, Gunjan Utreja and Meiyang Chang. Jay Soni is hosting the red carpet and curtain raiser. The stage is all set and the stars have started arriving at the venue. From Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's cast to Bepannaah cast many popular television stars graced the show. Check out the red carpet pictures!
Divyanka & Vivek
The adorable couple of television industry Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya walked the red carpet together. While Divyanka looked stunning in a pink attire, Vivek looked dapper in a blue-white suit.
Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Anurag and Prerna aka Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes looked adorable together. While Parth looked handsome in blue-black suit, Erica looked gorgeous in a pink gown.
Harshad & Jennifer
Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra, who impressed the viewers as Zoya and Aditya from Bepannaah, graced the show. Jennifer looked like a diva in a lavender dress, while Harshad donned a black suit.
Surbhi & Nakuul
Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta, who is popularly known as NaRbhi/ShivIka, graced the awards ceremony. Nakuul who is hosting the show wore green suit, while Surbhi looked stunning in a green dress.
Kundali Bhagya Actors
Kundali Bhagya actors Anjum Fakih, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar attended the event. Dheeraj walked the red carpet with his wife Vinny Arora.
Divyanka shared a picture snapped with Shraddha and Anjum and captioned it, "#IndianTellyAwards ready!
With my beautiful shoot neighbors. 😍"
Anita Hassanandani
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani looked stunning in a blue blazer dress.
Mohit Raina
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina who impressed the viewers in URI, also graced the show. The actor looked dapper in blue jacket and grey-cream t-shirt and pant.
Aamir-Sanjeeda
The power couple of television industry Aamir Ali and Sanjeed Sheikh graced the event. Aamir looked handsome in a black shirt and grey coat, while Sanjeeda looked ravishing in a red-coloured dress.
