Indian Telly Awards 2019: Jennifer-Harshad, Parth-Erica, Hina, Surbhi & Others Sizzle At Red Carpet

Divyanka & Vivek

The adorable couple of television industry Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya walked the red carpet together. While Divyanka looked stunning in a pink attire, Vivek looked dapper in a blue-white suit.

Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Anurag and Prerna aka Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes looked adorable together. While Parth looked handsome in blue-black suit, Erica looked gorgeous in a pink gown.

Harshad & Jennifer

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra, who impressed the viewers as Zoya and Aditya from Bepannaah, graced the show. Jennifer looked like a diva in a lavender dress, while Harshad donned a black suit.

Surbhi & Nakuul

Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta, who is popularly known as NaRbhi/ShivIka, graced the awards ceremony. Nakuul who is hosting the show wore green suit, while Surbhi looked stunning in a green dress.

Kundali Bhagya Actors

Kundali Bhagya actors Anjum Fakih, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar attended the event. Dheeraj walked the red carpet with his wife Vinny Arora.

Divyanka shared a picture snapped with Shraddha and Anjum and captioned it, "#IndianTellyAwards ready!

With my beautiful shoot neighbors. 😍"

Anita Hassanandani

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani looked stunning in a blue blazer dress.

Mohit Raina

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina who impressed the viewers in URI, also graced the show. The actor looked dapper in blue jacket and grey-cream t-shirt and pant.

Aamir-Sanjeeda

The power couple of television industry Aamir Ali and Sanjeed Sheikh graced the event. Aamir looked handsome in a black shirt and grey coat, while Sanjeeda looked ravishing in a red-coloured dress.