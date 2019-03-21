Indian Telly Awards Winners Share Pics; Hina Celebrates Victory; Kunal Calls Nakuul His Inspiration!

Nakuul Mehta - Best Actor Male In A Lead Role (Fans Choice)

Sharing the picture snapped with the award, Nakuul wrote, "🎵This is not a, this is not a Swan, swan song...🎵..Won the Best Actor - Popular at the #IndianTellyAwards2019 for #Ishqbaaaz. Can't think of a better farewell for everybody who has invested their life & blood into this baby of ours. Gargantuan gratitude ❤️" - (sic)

Kunal Jaisingh - Best Actor In A Supporting Role Male (Fans Choice)

Nakuul Mehta shared the picture snapped with Kunal and captioned it, "With my brother celebrating our wins. His more than mine! @kunaljaisingh." Kunal reshared the picture and wrote, "Love you bhai you are my inspiration really..." - (sic)

Hina Khan Bags Two BIG Awards

Hina Khan bagged two awards - Best Actress Negative Role Jury and Popular Choice Awards. She shared a few pictures from the awards ceremony. Her boyfriend even shared videos in which he and friends were seen welcoming the winner. The actress was seen celebrating the BIG win!

Adnan Khan - Best Fresh Face Male Award

Adnan shared a lengthy note. He wrote, "The night was indeed magical. So here I want to thank my family for the insane support they have shown. Each one in their own way. Then come my friends who have been pillars of balance and hope. And lastly my colleagues and fans. I got extremely lucky with the people I work with on this show. They made me who I am. And my fans/family, you guys have become more then just names on my ig account. Thank you p.s an also an eternal thanks to my guardian, my friend, my parent and my saviour - God." - (sic)

Eisha Singh Congratulates Adnan

Eisha Singh, who is seen opposite Adnan shared a few pictures and wrote, "It would not be an exaggeration, if I say I've been lucky to share my screen with this epitome of grace and excellence who keeps on inspiring us with utter humility and hard work. Adnan, achievements like these, make you realise that hardwork is tangible and has a concrete existence. Congratulations @adnan_a_khan ( can we touch million woods, please) 😇😇😍 . And my monzoo , how someone can carry heart of gold and gorgeousness in one frame? Only you can. @monnikkakhanna ❤️ #indiantellyawards #bestfreshface #IshqSubhanAllah." - (sic)

Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh Mudgalkar shared a few pictures and wrote, "Award for Best Jodi at Indian Telly Awards- • RadhaKrishn. Award for best Historical / Mythological series- • RadhaKrishn. Congratulations entire team. We go together. We go a long way. *Prem se bolo..." - (sic)