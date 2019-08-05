India's Biggest Rap Revolution ‘MTV Hustle’ Is Here!

From an underground culture brewing in the by-lanes of Mumbai to being the hottest independent music genre, Hip Hop in India has come a long way. Rap is not just a niche anymore but vigour to reckon with. Building onto this madness further, MTV brings to you India's Biggest Rap Revolution - JBL presents MTV Hustle powered by BreezerVivd live life in color and styling partner Philips one blade Starting 10th August, the show brings together the biggest names in hip-hop, Raftaar, Nucleya, and Rajakumari to mentor India's aspiring rappers to become the next big sensation. The show hosted by popular model and VJ Gaelyn Mendonca will air every Saturday-Sunday at 7 PM.

As India's first-ever rap reality show, MTV Hustle will provide a platform to underground and untapped rap talents of the country. In a series of auditions held across India, contestants poured in huge numbers and were made to go through levels of expert scanning. 15 selected rappers then proceeded to the next round for the final cut. Over 10 weeks, these budding wordsmiths will make their way to the top, amidst fierce competition, epic face-offs and taxing supervision of the judges.

Continuing with its brand promise of offering disruptive formats and innovative unscripted content, MTV's latest addition Hustle houses a unique trio of panelists to lead the rap revolution. While the King of Rap, Raftaar will bring his inimitable style of mentoring in the show, Nucleya and Raja Kumari will add to the charm with their expertise and an eclectic range of music. That's not all. Celebrated rapper Naezy the Baa also joins the panel to shortlist the final 15 topliners in the audition episode.

Ferzad Palia, Head - Youth Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, "Given MTV's forte in identifying the next big trend, we bring Hustle as a genre defining reality show for the first time in India. Hip hop is a rage catering to a vociferous fandom and through Hustle, we are creating a platform for the genre and its artists to find their rightful place. We are happy to have Raftaar, Raja Kumari and Nucleya as judges who being masters of their craft lend this movement a lot of credibility and support. Hustle is reflective of our understanding of the youth universe and staying ahead of the curve in offering the most innovative and disruptive content."

Expressing his excitement on the launch of MTV Hustle, Raftaar said, "Rap is not just a form of music, it transcends beyond to embrace a culture, a lifestyle, a mindset. It's an untold narrative that today after many failed attempts finds an equal voice amongst the masses. It's overwhelming to see the enthusiasm and the drive of budding talent. I am sure Hustle will push the boundaries further and help each contestant find their purpose in hip-hop. I am looking forward to some unique wordplay, music and a new generation of artists who will set a precedent for others on this platform."

The ever-dashing performer Nucleya, commented, "Rap mirrors life in a way that no other art form can, unabashed and pure. The current rap revolution in India is giving rise to an unheard rhythm and people are waking up to it. MTV Hustle serves as a much-needed platform to find and bring forth the true self of rap artists and showcase the plethora of talent across India. To be mentoring the contestants on such a platform is an additional high and I look forward to an eclectic experience with Raftaar and Rajakumari.

The versatile Rajakumari said, "To see hip-hop evolve over the years from being underground to mainstream and give independent character to strong voices in India is exhilarating. It's incredible to see MTV Hustle forging the ideal roadmap to harness and hone the young crop of future rap stars. We are super kicked to embark on this journey and HUSTLE together."

